OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 6,159 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 227.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,867 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in IDEX were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 359,152 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $63,908,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,520 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 2,690.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,508 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,343 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in IDEX by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 27,809 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEX by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 19,807 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $3,311,159.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $229.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.26 and a 200-day moving average of $208.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. IDEX Corporation has a 1 year low of $157.25 and a 1 year high of $243.80.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.The business had revenue of $920.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $905.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.850 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. IDEX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.20%.

Trending Headlines about IDEX

Here are the key news stories impacting IDEX this week:

Positive Sentiment: IDEX reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.32 , exceeding the $2.11 consensus estimate, while revenue of $920.6 million topped expectations of approximately $905.4 million. Revenue increased 6% year over year, and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 28.1%. IDEX Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

IDEX reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , exceeding the $2.11 consensus estimate, while revenue of topped expectations of approximately $905.4 million. Revenue increased 6% year over year, and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 28.1%. Positive Sentiment: Orders rose 28% organically to a record roughly $1.07 billion , pointing to strong demand and better order visibility for upcoming quarters. Management cited continued strength tied to data centers, semiconductors, and space and defense markets. IDEX rises after Q2 earnings beat and guidance hike

Orders rose 28% organically to a record roughly , pointing to strong demand and better order visibility for upcoming quarters. Management cited continued strength tied to data centers, semiconductors, and space and defense markets. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $8.70-$8.85 , above the prior $8.35-$8.55 range and the $8.49 analyst consensus. Full-year organic sales growth is now expected at 5%-6%; third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.25 also slightly exceeds consensus. IDEX Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Management raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to , above the prior $8.35-$8.55 range and the $8.49 analyst consensus. Full-year organic sales growth is now expected at 5%-6%; third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.25 also slightly exceeds consensus. Neutral Sentiment: IDEX returned capital through approximately $77 million of share repurchases and $54 million in dividends, supporting shareholder returns but leaving less cash for other uses. IDEX Q2 sales rise to record $921 million

IDEX returned capital through approximately $77 million of share repurchases and $54 million in dividends, supporting shareholder returns but leaving less cash for other uses. Negative Sentiment: Recent reported insider activity showed two open-market sales by CEO Eric Ashleman totaling 15,385 shares, with no purchases. This is a secondary sentiment concern, although the sales may reflect personal liquidity or scheduled transactions.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IEX

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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