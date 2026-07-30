OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 10,167 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 228.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,609 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Clorox were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Clorox alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,064 shares of the company's stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 39,360 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 35,506 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Clorox by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 27,537 shares of the company's stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,103,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $1,966,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Clorox from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Clorox from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLX

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.82 per share, with a total value of $429,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,544,760. This represents a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $99.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $128.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Clorox had a return on equity of 443.64% and a net margin of 11.18%.The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Clorox, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clorox wasn't on the list.

While Clorox currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here