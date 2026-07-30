OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,202 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 22,870 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 201,654 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.8% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 27,595 shares of the technology company's stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the technology company's stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 18,951 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,909 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $188,626.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $233,323.80. This trade represents a 44.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $911,072.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,125. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.5%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $32.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.31.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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