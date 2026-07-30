OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $1.95 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 120.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,875 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 14,133 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,934,118 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,143,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,676,768 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,933,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,283,863 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $911,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631,394 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 522.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,199,477 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $419,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,797 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,578,075 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $690,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company's stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 4.1%

OMC stock opened at $82.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 1.74%.Omnicom Group's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Omnicom Group's dividend payout ratio is 820.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on OMC. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $99.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Omnicom Group

Trending Headlines about Omnicom Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Omnicom Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Omnicom reported second-quarter revenue of $6.56 billion, above the $6.44 billion analyst estimate and up 63.4% year over year, largely reflecting the addition of Interpublic Group (IPG). Core operations generated $6.0 billion of revenue and 6.1% organic growth. Omnicom Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Omnicom reported second-quarter revenue of $6.56 billion, above the $6.44 billion analyst estimate and up 63.4% year over year, largely reflecting the addition of Interpublic Group (IPG). Core operations generated $6.0 billion of revenue and 6.1% organic growth. Positive Sentiment: Non-GAAP adjusted EBITA reached approximately $1.1 billion, with a 17.8% margin in core operations. Adjusted EPS rose 29% year over year to $2.65, while management raised its 2026 organic revenue growth outlook. Omnicom's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Year Over Year

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITA reached approximately $1.1 billion, with a 17.8% margin in core operations. Adjusted EPS rose 29% year over year to $2.65, while management raised its 2026 organic revenue growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: The results represent the first full reporting period following the IPG merger, giving investors evidence that the combined company is producing revenue growth and wider margins. Management also highlighted expected merger-related synergies. Omnicom Reports Strong Q2 Results After IPG Merger

The results represent the first full reporting period following the IPG merger, giving investors evidence that the combined company is producing revenue growth and wider margins. Management also highlighted expected merger-related synergies. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings release generated substantial investor attention after Omnicom had rallied ahead of the announcement, raising the possibility that favorable merger and buyback expectations were already reflected in the stock. Why Omnicom Group Stock Is Up Today

The earnings release generated substantial investor attention after Omnicom had rallied ahead of the announcement, raising the possibility that favorable merger and buyback expectations were already reflected in the stock. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS of $2.65 was slightly below the $2.67 consensus estimate cited by MarketBeat, while reported diluted EPS was $2.08. The modest earnings miss may have outweighed the revenue beat and improved outlook. Omnicom Group Earnings Report

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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