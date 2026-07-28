OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.06% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,201,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,031,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,587,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $51,295,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,268,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $85,382,000 after buying an additional 926,526 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 7,304 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,650. This trade represents a 33.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $124,653.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 42,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,225,195.24. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,102 shares of company stock worth $5,205,798. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.60.

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Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $81.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.84. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $83.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day moving average of $70.63.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The business had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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