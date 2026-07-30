OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $1.35 Million in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. $STOK

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Stoke Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,837,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 502,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,346,000 after acquiring an additional 55,330 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.17. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $40.22.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.01. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.84% and a negative net margin of 529.20%.The business had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STOK

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoke Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,457 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $43,637.15. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 18,086 shares in the company, valued at $541,675.70. This trade represents a 7.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,795 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $54,891.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,064,979.08. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 9.60% of the company's stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company's lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stoke Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stoke Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Stoke Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here