OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 8,268 Shares of Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,268 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.06% of Sezzle worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sezzle by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 490 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sezzle in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Sezzle in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sezzle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sezzle news, SVP Justin Krause sold 11,822 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $1,258,570.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,200,422.10. The trade was a 14.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 6,930 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total transaction of $1,246,776.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 259,780 shares in the company, valued at $46,737,019.80. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 124,382 shares of company stock worth $17,416,662 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEZL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Sezzle from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Sezzle from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Northland Securities set a $170.00 target price on Sezzle in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Sezzle to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "market perform" rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sezzle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sezzle

Sezzle Price Performance

SEZL stock opened at $152.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Sezzle Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $195.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.26.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $135.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.74 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 87.46% and a net margin of 30.83%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

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