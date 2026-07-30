OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 94,906 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,894 shares of the bank's stock after selling 94,906 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,319,041 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,319,385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,228,656 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,351,806,000 after buying an additional 3,438,501 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 70,083,841 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,215,955,000 after acquiring an additional 68,478,435 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,302,953 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,091,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,905 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,971,849 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,092,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.11.

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Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The stock's 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.64%.The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Huntington Bancshares has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.930 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Huntington Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 10,568 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $190,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 267,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,462. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James D. Rollins III sold 223,522 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $3,878,106.70. Following the sale, the director owned 612,155 shares in the company, valued at $10,620,889.25. This represents a 26.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $401,219. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

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