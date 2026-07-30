OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $AUPH

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH - Free Report) TSE: AUP in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,400 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.07% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 411.9% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,407 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin Tang bought 206,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,147,756.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,044,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,313,939.68. The trade was a 1.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 814,606 shares of company stock worth $12,455,129 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH - Get Free Report) TSE: AUP last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 99.97% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $76.98 million. Research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary molecule, voclosporin, is designed to selectively inhibit calcineurin and reduce inflammation associated with autoimmune responses. Aurinia operates research and development facilities in Canada and the United States, leveraging collaborations with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its clinical pipeline.

The company's lead product, voclosporin (marketed as LUPKYNIS), received approval from the U.S.

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