OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF Position Lowered by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF - Free Report) by 97.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,612 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 253,191 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in OneMain were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in OneMain by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company's stock.

More OneMain News

Here are the key news stories impacting OneMain this week:

Positive Sentiment: OneMain reported second-quarter adjusted diluted EPS of $1.31, topping the $1.26 analyst consensus, while revenue reached approximately $1.62 billion versus expectations of $1.28 billion. Revenue increased 6.7% from the prior-year quarter, indicating continued loan and customer growth. OneMain Holdings earnings report

OneMain reported second-quarter adjusted diluted EPS of $1.31, topping the $1.26 analyst consensus, while revenue reached approximately $1.62 billion versus expectations of $1.28 billion. Revenue increased 6.7% from the prior-year quarter, indicating continued loan and customer growth. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, payable August 14 to shareholders of record August 10. The payment implies an annualized dividend of $4.20 and a yield of roughly 6.7%, reinforcing OMF’s appeal to income-oriented investors. OneMain Holdings second-quarter results

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, payable August 14 to shareholders of record August 10. The payment implies an annualized dividend of $4.20 and a yield of roughly 6.7%, reinforcing OMF’s appeal to income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Managed receivables increased to $26.9 billion, supporting the company’s growth outlook. On the earnings call, management highlighted continued expansion while balancing underwriting discipline and credit performance. OneMain Holdings earnings call: Growth amid credit costs

Managed receivables increased to $26.9 billion, supporting the company’s growth outlook. On the earnings call, management highlighted continued expansion while balancing underwriting discipline and credit performance. Negative Sentiment: Net income fell to $152 million from $167 million a year earlier, while diluted EPS declined to $1.32 from $1.40. Management’s discussion of elevated credit costs and continued risks among nonprime borrowers could limit future earnings growth and remains the main offset to the quarterly revenue beat. OneMain Holdings Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore set a $66.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMF

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at $813,874. This represents a 12.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 96,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,500. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain Price Performance

NYSE OMF opened at $63.07 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.78 and a 12 month high of $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 14.38%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. OneMain's payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Financial NYSE: OMF is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

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