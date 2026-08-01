ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Stock Position Lowered by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,031 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 22,203 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 338 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRH Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ONEOK from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ONEOK from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised ONEOK from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $91.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $90.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $96.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.58.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.03%.The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.29%.

Key Headlines Impacting ONEOK

Here are the key news stories impacting ONEOK this week:

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

See Also

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