onsemi $ON Shares Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,402 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in onsemi were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in onsemi by 7.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,205,996 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $639,716,000 after buying an additional 877,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,885,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 55.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $305,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,125 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in onsemi by 15.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,597,886 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $284,495,000 after purchasing an additional 615,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in onsemi by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,100,943 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $222,066,000 after purchasing an additional 674,408 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary continues to identify onsemi as a potential beneficiary of long-term artificial-intelligence infrastructure and “physical AI” trends, including demand for power-management and sensing chips. This supports the company’s longer-term growth narrative. Why ON Semiconductor May Be the Better AI Infrastructure Stock

Investor commentary continues to identify onsemi as a potential beneficiary of long-term artificial-intelligence infrastructure and “physical AI” trends, including demand for power-management and sensing chips. This supports the company’s longer-term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Vadzo selected onsemi’s AR0521 image sensor for a driver-monitoring system camera designed to capture both driver-facing and road-facing video in commercial fleets. The design win could provide incremental visibility for onsemi’s automotive sensing business, although financial impact was not disclosed. Vadzo Positions Onsemi AR0521 as a Driver Monitoring System Camera

Vadzo selected onsemi’s AR0521 image sensor for a driver-monitoring system camera designed to capture both driver-facing and road-facing video in commercial fleets. The design win could provide incremental visibility for onsemi’s automotive sensing business, although financial impact was not disclosed. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and investors are focused on onsemi’s upcoming second-quarter 2026 earnings report and operating metrics beyond revenue and EPS. The company previously reported quarterly revenue of $1.51 billion and EPS of $0.64, while issuing second-quarter EPS guidance of $0.65 to $0.77. Exploring Analyst Estimates for ON Semiconductor Q2 Earnings

Analysts and investors are focused on onsemi’s upcoming second-quarter 2026 earnings report and operating metrics beyond revenue and EPS. The company previously reported quarterly revenue of $1.51 billion and EPS of $0.64, while issuing second-quarter EPS guidance of $0.65 to $0.77. Negative Sentiment: onsemi was swept lower with other semiconductor stocks as investors grew more concerned about Chinese competition, elevated AI-related chip valuations and whether hyperscalers’ heavy infrastructure spending can remain sustainable. These concerns are weighing on expectations for future demand, even as recent industry results have been strong. Semiconductor Shares Plummet Amid China Competition and AI Demand Concerns

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on onsemi from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on onsemi from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.24.

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onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $78.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.56 and a twelve month high of $134.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.onsemi's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

See Also

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