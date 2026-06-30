OP Asset Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $62.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer's revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.57.

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Super Micro Computer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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