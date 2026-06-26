OP Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 205,860 Visa Inc. $V

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 205,860 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $62,219,000. Visa makes up about 0.6% of OP Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invariant Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $56,455,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,343 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Visa by 4.7% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 527,530 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $180,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,863 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 28,922 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ticino Wealth acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,837,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $403.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.78.

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Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $330.42 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $322.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.21. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $359.66. The company has a market capitalization of $592.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is 23.34%.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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