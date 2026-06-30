OP Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Astera Labs by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,990 shares of the company's stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Astera Labs by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Buffalo Business & Estate Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $1,065,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut Astera Labs from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $297.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Astera Labs

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.35, for a total transaction of $1,277,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 60,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,909,822.90. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 686 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.04, for a total transaction of $270,997.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,472. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,161,942 shares of company stock valued at $460,115,294 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Stock Up 16.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $455.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.90 and a 200 day moving average of $198.27. The company has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 3.94. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.85 and a 52 week high of $456.76.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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