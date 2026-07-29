Opal Capital LLC Has $3.66 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Opal Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 1,772.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,275 shares of the footwear maker's stock after acquiring an additional 65,576 shares during the period. Opal Capital LLC's holdings in NIKE were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 108.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 548 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, EVP Philip Mccartney sold 17,398 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $803,439.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,453,681.94. This represents a 24.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore set a $46.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock's fifty day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 6.70%.The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. NIKE's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. NIKE's payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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