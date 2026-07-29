Opal Capital LLC Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Opal Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 1,181.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,714 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Opal Capital LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in Mastercard by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 139,844 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $70,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229,299 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $130,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Marble Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 65,414 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $37,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $15,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mastercard enters its second-quarter report with favorable earnings momentum. Zacks’ Earnings ESP points to potential for an earnings beat, following the prior quarter’s $4.60 adjusted EPS, which exceeded consensus, and 15.8% year-over-year revenue growth. Mastercard Nears Q2 Earnings With Beat Potential

Mastercard enters its second-quarter report with favorable earnings momentum. Zacks’ Earnings ESP points to potential for an earnings beat, following the prior quarter’s $4.60 adjusted EPS, which exceeded consensus, and 15.8% year-over-year revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street’s focus is on payment volume, cross-border activity, consumer spending and operating trends in the quarter ended June 2026. Strong results or upbeat guidance could reinforce the stock’s recent strength and premium valuation. Visa and Mastercard Earnings: How Quarterly Estimates Have Evolved

Wall Street’s focus is on payment volume, cross-border activity, consumer spending and operating trends in the quarter ended June 2026. Strong results or upbeat guidance could reinforce the stock’s recent strength and premium valuation. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard and the National Bank of Egypt launched a U.S.-dollar corporate debit card for large businesses and small and midsize companies. The product expands Mastercard’s cross-border payments reach, though its near-term financial effect is likely modest. Mastercard and NBE Introduce USD Corporate Debit Card in Egypt

Mastercard and the National Bank of Egypt launched a U.S.-dollar corporate debit card for large businesses and small and midsize companies. The product expands Mastercard’s cross-border payments reach, though its near-term financial effect is likely modest. Neutral Sentiment: Reports highlight Mastercard’s efforts to strengthen scam defenses and the possibility of selling Vocalink. Better fraud protection could support trust and payments volume, while a Vocalink transaction could unlock value but may also change the company’s strategic profile. Mastercard Bolsters Scam Defense

Reports highlight Mastercard’s efforts to strengthen scam defenses and the possibility of selling Vocalink. Better fraud protection could support trust and payments volume, while a Vocalink transaction could unlock value but may also change the company’s strategic profile. Negative Sentiment: Investors are weighing regulatory risks and increasing competition in digital payments, including stablecoin-based payment services and card issuance. These trends could pressure pricing or reduce Mastercard’s role in some transactions if adoption accelerates. Stablecoin Banking Competition Expands Beyond Settlement

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $562.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $510.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.32. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $464.52 and a 1 year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $561.00 to $554.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $631.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $653.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,880. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,276.21. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,702,934.17. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,005 shares of company stock worth $3,689,976. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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