Opal Capital LLC Has $7.16 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Opal Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 185.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,970 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Opal Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Opal Capital LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A boosted its position in Alphabet by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly fundamentals are supporting the rebound. Alphabet reported 24.2% year-over-year revenue growth to $119.8 billion, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and Search grew 17%. Analysts continue to see substantial long-term growth from AI adoption, cloud demand and advertising. Alphabet quarterly performance

Alphabet reported 24.2% year-over-year revenue growth to $119.8 billion, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and Search grew 17%. Analysts continue to see substantial long-term growth from AI adoption, cloud demand and advertising. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly bullish. Alphabet retains a “Buy” consensus, with reported price targets well above recent trading levels. Phillip Securities upgraded the stock to “strong buy,” while some analysts raised longer-term EPS estimates. Alphabet analyst ratings

Alphabet retains a “Buy” consensus, with reported price targets well above recent trading levels. Phillip Securities upgraded the stock to “strong buy,” while some analysts raised longer-term EPS estimates. Positive Sentiment: Institutional demand provides a counterweight to recent selling. Asset Management One added approximately 117,000 GOOGL shares, and Ethic Inc. disclosed a new position worth an estimated $227.5 million in Alphabet’s Class A shares. These moves reinforce the view that the pullback may offer a long-term entry point. Institutional Alphabet holdings

Asset Management One added approximately 117,000 GOOGL shares, and Ethic Inc. disclosed a new position worth an estimated $227.5 million in Alphabet’s Class A shares. These moves reinforce the view that the pullback may offer a long-term entry point. Neutral Sentiment: AI investment remains the key investor debate. Alphabet’s $195 billion–$205 billion 2026 capital-expenditure outlook is intended to support rapidly expanding cloud and AI demand, but the spending has pressured free cash flow and increased expectations for future monetization.

Alphabet’s $195 billion–$205 billion 2026 capital-expenditure outlook is intended to support rapidly expanding cloud and AI demand, but the spending has pressured free cash flow and increased expectations for future monetization. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory liabilities are growing. Following a $1 billion European Digital Markets Act fine, rivals may seek up to $10 billion in private damages, potentially adding financial and operational pressure to Google’s European businesses. European lawsuits against Google

Following a $1 billion European Digital Markets Act fine, rivals may seek up to $10 billion in private damages, potentially adding financial and operational pressure to Google’s European businesses. Negative Sentiment: Insider and fund selling remain caution signals. Alphabet’s chief accounting officer sold shares, while Provident Trust and Resona Asset Management reduced their GOOG positions. These transactions are relatively small or portfolio-related, but they may weigh on sentiment after the earnings-driven pullback.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,298,044.10. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.20, for a total value of $149,606.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,125,015.20. This trade represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 600,465 shares of company stock valued at $16,228,202. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $335.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $357.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.70 and a 12-month high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $395.00 target price (down from $445.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alphabet from $418.00 to $411.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here