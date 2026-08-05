Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,585 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,308 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Option Care Health worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Option Care Health by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,237,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720,988 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,958,800 shares of the company's stock worth $221,707,000 after buying an additional 752,058 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Option Care Health by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,248,425 shares of the company's stock worth $135,355,000 after buying an additional 247,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,876,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,368,000 after buying an additional 36,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,410,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,650,000 after buying an additional 400,740 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan bought 24,154 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $499,746.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 73,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,294.27. This trade represents a 49.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Option Care Health from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Option Care Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist Financial set a $30.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $29.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Stock Performance

OPCH stock opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. Option Care Health's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Option Care Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.920 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

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