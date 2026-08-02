Optiver Holding B.V. Has $6.74 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU - Free Report) by 134.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,224 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 36,260 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.'s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Baidu by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 405 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Baidu by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Baidu from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nomura upped their price target on Baidu from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Baidu from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baidu

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $111.11 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.64 and a twelve month high of $165.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of -925.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China's leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.

Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.

Further Reading

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