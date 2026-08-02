Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New Investment in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,127,677 shares of the company's stock worth $1,397,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,652,132 shares of the company's stock worth $953,311,000 after buying an additional 845,218 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in Smurfit Westrock by 81.9% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 18,400,418 shares of the company's stock worth $793,978,000 after buying an additional 8,286,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Smurfit Westrock by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,795,987 shares of the company's stock worth $531,483,000 after buying an additional 155,778 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at $495,335,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Smurfit Westrock

Here are the key news stories impacting Smurfit Westrock this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst price targets increased: Truist Financial raised its target from $55 to $57 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Wells Fargo lifted its target from $52 to $55 and assigned an “overweight” rating. The revised targets imply substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga analyst coverage

Truist Financial raised its target from $55 to $57 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Wells Fargo lifted its target from $52 to $55 and assigned an “overweight” rating. The revised targets imply substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition-led growth remains a focus: Smurfit Westrock is reportedly seeking acquisitions to support its next phase of expansion. Successful deals could strengthen its market position, broaden its product portfolio and improve long-term growth. Smurfit Westrock is Hunting for Acquisitions

Smurfit Westrock is reportedly seeking acquisitions to support its next phase of expansion. Successful deals could strengthen its market position, broaden its product portfolio and improve long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Dividend supports shareholder returns: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4523 per share, payable September 10 to shareholders of record August 14. The indicated annual yield is approximately 3.8%, providing income support for investors.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4523 per share, payable September 10 to shareholders of record August 14. The indicated annual yield is approximately 3.8%, providing income support for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory filing completed: Smurfit Westrock filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The filing provides the detailed financial and operating disclosures investors will use to assess the quarter and outlook. Smurfit Westrock Form 10-Q

Smurfit Westrock filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The filing provides the detailed financial and operating disclosures investors will use to assess the quarter and outlook. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly earnings missed expectations: Smurfit Westrock reported adjusted earnings of $0.35 per share versus the $0.42 consensus estimate. Revenue of $8.03 billion exceeded forecasts and rose 1.1% year over year, but the earnings shortfall triggered a negative market reaction. Smurfit Westrock Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Smurfit Westrock reported adjusted earnings of $0.35 per share versus the $0.42 consensus estimate. Revenue of $8.03 billion exceeded forecasts and rose 1.1% year over year, but the earnings shortfall triggered a negative market reaction. Negative Sentiment: Cost pressures reduced the outlook: Higher freight, energy and other input costs pressured adjusted EBITDA, leading management to project full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion. Investors are weighing this near-term margin pressure against the company’s longer-term growth prospects. Smurfit Westrock Signals 2026 EBITDA Outlook

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SW shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Smurfit Westrock from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Smurfit Westrock from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $57.23.

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Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 3.1%

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.95. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $52.65.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 1.59%.The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Smurfit Westrock's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Smurfit Westrock's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.55%.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

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