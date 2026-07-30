Oracle Corporation $ORCL is Kentucky Retirement Systems' 8th Largest Position

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 178.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,728 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 185,765 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.5% of Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Oracle were worth $42,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Oracle Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $117.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $339.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $114.50 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria argues that the market is assigning essentially no value to Oracle’s reported $630 billion AI backlog . Growing confidence in OpenAI’s long-term computing commitments could eventually improve investor perceptions of Oracle’s cloud infrastructure opportunity. Wall Street Is Valuing Oracle's $630B AI Backlog at Zero

DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria argues that the market is assigning essentially no value to Oracle’s reported . Growing confidence in OpenAI’s long-term computing commitments could eventually improve investor perceptions of Oracle’s cloud infrastructure opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and opinion pieces see significant long-term upside, citing Oracle’s record cloud growth, AI contracts and a roughly $7 billion Pentagon agreement . However, these bullish views have not yet overcome concerns about valuation and execution. A $7 Billion Reason to Buy Oracle Stock Now

Several analysts and opinion pieces see significant long-term upside, citing Oracle’s record cloud growth, AI contracts and a roughly . However, these bullish views have not yet overcome concerns about valuation and execution. Neutral Sentiment: Founder Larry Ellison has personally guaranteed approximately $40.4 billion of equity financing for Paramount Skydance’s proposed Warner Bros. Discovery transaction. The guarantee is personal rather than an Oracle obligation, but his 40.6% ownership makes the deal relevant to shareholders because of potential concentration and governance concerns. Larry Ellison and the Media Deal

Founder Larry Ellison has personally guaranteed approximately of equity financing for Paramount Skydance’s proposed Warner Bros. Discovery transaction. The guarantee is personal rather than an Oracle obligation, but his 40.6% ownership makes the deal relevant to shareholders because of potential concentration and governance concerns. Negative Sentiment: Oracle’s credit-default-swap costs have risen to about 200 basis points , substantially above those of several other AI-linked issuers. Investors are increasingly worried that heavy borrowing for data centers could compress margins, raise financing costs and delay returns on AI spending. Oracle Stock and Default Insurance

Oracle’s credit-default-swap costs have risen to about , substantially above those of several other AI-linked issuers. Investors are increasingly worried that heavy borrowing for data centers could compress margins, raise financing costs and delay returns on AI spending. Negative Sentiment: Technology companies have issued roughly $194 billion of bonds for AI investment in 2026 through early July. Weaker demand and rising yields are fueling an industry-wide “AI debt fatigue” trade, with Oracle viewed as especially exposed because of its substantial infrastructure commitments and leverage.

Technology companies have issued roughly for AI investment in 2026 through early July. Weaker demand and rising yields are fueling an industry-wide “AI debt fatigue” trade, with Oracle viewed as especially exposed because of its substantial infrastructure commitments and leverage. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary highlights the possibility of further selling if AI capital spending slows, OpenAI-related credit concerns worsen or Oracle’s expected margin compression becomes more pronounced. One investment firm also trimmed its Oracle position after strong cloud gains, reinforcing the near-term risk-off sentiment.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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