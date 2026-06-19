Oracle Corporation $ORCL Position Lessened by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,258,736 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 3,045,256 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.25% of Oracle worth $1,414,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $184.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company's fifty day moving average price is $188.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

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