Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208,733 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 254,437 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $235,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,527,759 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $14,916,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $7,328,754,000 after acquiring an additional 665,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Oracle by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,874,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oracle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,125,099 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,286,953,000 after purchasing an additional 495,146 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $184.66 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $188.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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