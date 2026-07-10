Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,365 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 46,713 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $46,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Report on ORCL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Up 2.7%

Oracle stock opened at $144.27 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $415.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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