Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,261 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank's holdings in Oracle were worth $41,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. VectorGlobal IAG Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,339,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 11.9% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 15.2% during the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Mizuho set a $320.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.03.

Read Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Up 9.6%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $142.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $114.50 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm's 50-day moving average is $162.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle expanded its partnership with Alphabet’s Google Cloud to integrate Gemini AI models into Oracle software suites. The announcement reinforced Oracle’s multicloud and AI strategy and helped lift broader AI-cloud stocks. What Is Going on With Oracle Stock on Monday?

Oracle expanded its partnership with Alphabet’s Google Cloud to integrate Gemini AI models into Oracle software suites. The announcement reinforced Oracle’s multicloud and AI strategy and helped lift broader AI-cloud stocks. Positive Sentiment: Oracle reportedly secured a 10-year, $7 billion U.S. Department of Defense contract, adding visibility to future government-cloud revenue and supporting the investment case for its AI infrastructure spending. Oracle Inks 10-Year, $7 Billion Contract With DoD

Oracle reportedly secured a 10-year, $7 billion U.S. Department of Defense contract, adding visibility to future government-cloud revenue and supporting the investment case for its AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: CACI International said it will partner with Oracle on a nearly $400 million, 10-year contract to modernize the Office of Personnel Management’s human-resources systems on a secure cloud platform. The project expands Oracle’s federal technology footprint. CACI Partners with Oracle to Deliver Federal Human Resources IT Modernization

CACI International said it will partner with Oracle on a nearly $400 million, 10-year contract to modernize the Office of Personnel Management’s human-resources systems on a secure cloud platform. The project expands Oracle’s federal technology footprint. Positive Sentiment: Baycrest joined Sunnybrook’s rollout of Oracle Health’s electronic-record system in Ontario, providing Oracle Health with another major hospital reference customer and potentially supporting healthcare-cloud adoption. Oracle Stock Surges as Ontario Hospitals Expand Oracle Health Adoption

Baycrest joined Sunnybrook’s rollout of Oracle Health’s electronic-record system in Ontario, providing Oracle Health with another major hospital reference customer and potentially supporting healthcare-cloud adoption. Positive Sentiment: Call-option activity rose well above typical levels, suggesting increased speculative or bullish positioning, although options flows do not guarantee further gains.

Call-option activity rose well above typical levels, suggesting increased speculative or bullish positioning, although options flows do not guarantee further gains. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle’s $638 billion remaining performance obligation and reported 93% cloud-infrastructure growth highlight strong AI demand, but investors remain focused on whether contracted revenue can translate into cash flow and earnings.

Oracle’s $638 billion remaining performance obligation and reported 93% cloud-infrastructure growth highlight strong AI demand, but investors remain focused on whether contracted revenue can translate into cash flow and earnings. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continued to flag Oracle’s heavy AI investment, potentially up to $70 billion in fiscal 2027 capital expenditures, negative free cash flow and rising debt. Concerns that AI spending could pressure margins or require additional financing remain an overhang.

Analysts and commentators continued to flag Oracle’s heavy AI investment, potentially up to $70 billion in fiscal 2027 capital expenditures, negative free cash flow and rising debt. Concerns that AI spending could pressure margins or require additional financing remain an overhang. Negative Sentiment: Warnings about an AI-sector selloff—particularly if OpenAI or Anthropic encounter difficulties—put Oracle’s large AI backlog and infrastructure commitments in the crosshairs. Careful MSFT, AMZN, ORCL Bulls

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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