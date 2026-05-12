Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Purchased by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.1% of Concentrum Wealth Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Concentrum Wealth Management's holdings in Oracle were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 465.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in Oracle by 304.7% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 174 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.43.

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Oracle Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $193.86 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $557.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business's fifty day moving average is $159.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

More Oracle News

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Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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