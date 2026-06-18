Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,139 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 278,409 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $21,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $114,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,677,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $311,497,000 after buying an additional 246,243 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,928,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in Oracle by 1,945.8% during the 3rd quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 92,736 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $26,081,000 after buying an additional 88,203 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $183.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $527.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $187.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

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Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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