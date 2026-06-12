Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,097,860 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 302,572 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Oracle worth $408,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 465.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $184.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $529.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.88. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.74% and a net margin of 25.37%.Oracle's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle posted record fiscal Q4 results, with revenue and EPS both beating estimates, and cloud infrastructure revenue surged as demand for AI-related capacity stayed strong.

Oracle posted record fiscal Q4 results, with revenue and EPS both beating estimates, and cloud infrastructure revenue surged as demand for AI-related capacity stayed strong. Positive Sentiment: The company reported a massive $638 billion remaining performance obligation backlog, signaling deep customer demand and a long runway for future revenue.

The company reported a massive $638 billion remaining performance obligation backlog, signaling deep customer demand and a long runway for future revenue. Positive Sentiment: Oracle also won a $395.8 million U.S. Office of Personnel Management contract to modernize federal HR systems, adding a new government growth opportunity. Article Title

Oracle also won a $395.8 million U.S. Office of Personnel Management contract to modernize federal HR systems, adding a new government growth opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets or reiterated bullish ratings after the report, suggesting some on Wall Street still see upside despite the selloff.

Several analysts raised price targets or reiterated bullish ratings after the report, suggesting some on Wall Street still see upside despite the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Shares are under pressure because Oracle said AI-related capital expenditures will be much higher than expected, with spending potentially reaching about $95 billion in fiscal 2027.

Shares are under pressure because Oracle said AI-related capital expenditures will be much higher than expected, with spending potentially reaching about $95 billion in fiscal 2027. Negative Sentiment: Management also signaled more debt and equity funding, including plans to raise roughly $40 billion, which raised concerns about leverage, dilution, and weaker free cash flow.

Management also signaled more debt and equity funding, including plans to raise roughly $40 billion, which raised concerns about leverage, dilution, and weaker free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Oracle warned that gross margins may step down as it ramps data-center buildout, adding to worries that strong AI growth may come with lower near-term profitability.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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