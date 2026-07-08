Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR decreased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,161 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 4,145 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 2.7% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR's holdings in Oracle were worth $11,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,527,759 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $14,916,026,000 after buying an additional 3,216,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $7,328,754,000 after buying an additional 665,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,125,099 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,286,953,000 after acquiring an additional 495,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Down 1.6%

ORCL stock opened at $141.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.62 and a 200-day moving average of $172.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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