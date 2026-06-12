Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,628 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 54,225 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.8% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL's holdings in Oracle were worth $84,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFC Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. PFC Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,624,781 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $316,686,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 171,050 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $184.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.90 and a 200-day moving average of $177.88.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.74% and a net margin of 25.37%.The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle beat fiscal Q4 earnings and revenue estimates, with revenue up 21% year over year and cloud infrastructure revenue up 93%, showing strong demand for its AI and cloud services.

Oracle beat fiscal Q4 earnings and revenue estimates, with revenue up 21% year over year and cloud infrastructure revenue up 93%, showing strong demand for its AI and cloud services. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY2027 revenue and EPS guidance and reported a record $638 billion remaining performance obligation backlog, signaling substantial future demand.

The company raised FY2027 revenue and EPS guidance and reported a record $638 billion remaining performance obligation backlog, signaling substantial future demand. Positive Sentiment: Oracle also won a $395.8 million U.S. Office of Personnel Management contract to modernize federal HR systems, adding a new government customer win.

Oracle also won a $395.8 million U.S. Office of Personnel Management contract to modernize federal HR systems, adding a new government customer win. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at several firms raised or reaffirmed price targets after the report, indicating Wall Street still sees upside despite the selloff.

Analysts at several firms raised or reaffirmed price targets after the report, indicating Wall Street still sees upside despite the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Investors reacted negatively to Oracle’s plan to sharply increase AI-related capital expenditures and raise about $40 billion in debt and equity financing, which sparked fears over cash burn and leverage.

Investors reacted negatively to Oracle’s plan to sharply increase AI-related capital expenditures and raise about $40 billion in debt and equity financing, which sparked fears over cash burn and leverage. Negative Sentiment: Reports of an active PeopleSoft zero-day attack and Oracle’s urgent patch warning may add near-term cybersecurity concerns, though this is more of a reputational issue than a direct earnings hit.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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