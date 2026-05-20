Oracle Corporation $ORCL Stock Holdings Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,095 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 38,063 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $79,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 130,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,363,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 44,493 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Gambit Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 1,661 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Oracle Stock Down 2.8%

Oracle stock opened at $181.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $521.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $164.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.90. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s defense AI business is expanding, including new U.S. Department of Defense work and an $88 million Air Force cloud modernization contract through 2028, which adds to the company’s growing backlog in secure AI and cloud infrastructure. Oracle’s Expanding Defense AI Role And What It Could Mean For Investors

Oracle’s defense AI business is expanding, including new U.S. Department of Defense work and an $88 million Air Force cloud modernization contract through 2028, which adds to the company’s growing backlog in secure AI and cloud infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view Oracle as a potential AI infrastructure beneficiary, with some noting meaningful upside as hyperscalers and enterprise customers keep investing in AI and quantum-related infrastructure. 2 Quantum Hyperscaler Stocks With 30% Price Target to Watch in May

Analysts continue to view Oracle as a potential AI infrastructure beneficiary, with some noting meaningful upside as hyperscalers and enterprise customers keep investing in AI and quantum-related infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: A new market report highlights strong long-term demand for behavioral and mental health software, a healthcare IT category that can support Oracle’s broader cloud and enterprise software ecosystem. Global Behavioral and Mental Health Software Market Size/Share Worth USD 11.9 Billion by 2035

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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