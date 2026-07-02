Orange Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Orange Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,373 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 19,905 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil accounts for about 1.4% of Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $10,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,824 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $8,283,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 9.2% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 106.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 78,012 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 40,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 17,312.4% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,183,864 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $370,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,322 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Zacks Research downgraded ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $165.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $136.27 on Thursday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.53 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

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About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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