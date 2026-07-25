Oribel Capital Management LP Invests $3.55 Million in Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 165,300 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000. Oribel Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Varonis Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,263,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,427,245 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $145,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,002 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,178,380 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $71,480,000 after buying an additional 1,084,267 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 218.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,409,487 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,262,000 after buying an additional 966,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,811,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.42.

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Varonis Systems Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of VRNS opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm's 50-day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $173.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $165.52 million. Varonis Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.010 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company's flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

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