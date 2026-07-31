Orographic Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Orographic Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000. CocaCola comprises about 1.1% of Orographic Financial Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth $210,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 450.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 32,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 548.2% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $88.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CocaCola from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

CocaCola Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of KO opened at $88.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. CocaCola's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.270-3.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,000,505.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,128,734. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,502,719 shares of company stock worth $126,087,452 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter results remain the main catalyst. Coca-Cola reported adjusted EPS of $0.97, topping the $0.93 consensus, while revenue rose 6.2% year over year to $13.37 billion, ahead of the $13.17 billion estimate. Global unit-case volume increased 5%, and management raised its 2026 outlook, supporting expectations for continued earnings growth. Coca-Cola Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Coca-Cola reported adjusted EPS of $0.97, topping the $0.93 consensus, while revenue rose 6.2% year over year to $13.37 billion, ahead of the $13.17 billion estimate. Global unit-case volume increased 5%, and management raised its 2026 outlook, supporting expectations for continued earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: World Cup marketing boosted demand. Management credited FIFA World Cup activation with helping deliver the company’s strongest quarterly volume growth in 17 years. Pricing, product mix, zero-sugar beverages and Fairlife also contributed to broad-based growth across regions. KO Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Management credited FIFA World Cup activation with helping deliver the company’s strongest quarterly volume growth in 17 years. Pricing, product mix, zero-sugar beverages and Fairlife also contributed to broad-based growth across regions. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved. Jefferies raised its price target to $104, while TD Cowen and Citigroup moved to $100 and JPMorgan increased its target to $96. Argus also raised its target to $97 and assigned a Buy rating, reinforcing the bullish response to the earnings report.

Jefferies raised its price target to $104, while TD Cowen and Citigroup moved to $100 and JPMorgan increased its target to $96. Argus also raised its target to $97 and assigned a Buy rating, reinforcing the bullish response to the earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Fairlife’s ransomware disruption appears contained. A cyberattack shut down all four U.S. Fairlife plants for 11 days in July, but Coca-Cola said most production has resumed, reducing the risk of a prolonged supply or financial impact. Coca-Cola keeps beating its rivals, and Wall Street noticed

A cyberattack shut down all four U.S. Fairlife plants for 11 days in July, but Coca-Cola said most production has resumed, reducing the risk of a prolonged supply or financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is limiting additional upside. After a substantial 2026 rally and trading near its yearly high, Coca-Cola’s P/E near 27 has prompted caution. HSBC downgraded the stock to Hold, arguing that PepsiCo may offer better value.

After a substantial 2026 rally and trading near its yearly high, Coca-Cola’s P/E near 27 has prompted caution. HSBC downgraded the stock to Hold, arguing that PepsiCo may offer better value. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales add a modest overhang. Chairman James Quincey sold roughly $47.5 million of shares, and insider Bruno Pietracci sold about $6.8 million. The transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards, making them less concerning than discretionary selling but still a potential sentiment headwind.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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