Orographic Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Orographic Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,997 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $6,068,000. TJX Companies comprises about 4.3% of Orographic Financial Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,211,975,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15,998.0% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,779,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $603,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,502 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 120.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $620,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,676 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 22.1% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,391,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814,467 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $739,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,155 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,121.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,725,776.64. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

Key Headlines Impacting TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TJX continues to receive favorable attention from Wall Street, with analyst recommendations generally supportive. However, the article notes that average brokerage ratings can be overly optimistic and should not be used alone as a buy signal. Should You Invest in TJX Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?

TJX continues to receive favorable attention from Wall Street, with analyst recommendations generally supportive. However, the article notes that average brokerage ratings can be overly optimistic and should not be used alone as a buy signal. Positive Sentiment: Zacks identifies TJX as a strong growth stock based on its style scores, supporting the company’s long-term growth profile and investor appeal. Why TJX Is a Strong Growth Stock

Zacks identifies TJX as a strong growth stock based on its style scores, supporting the company’s long-term growth profile and investor appeal. Positive Sentiment: Historical performance coverage highlights the substantial long-term wealth creation TJX has delivered, reinforcing its reputation as a durable discount-retail compounder. TJX Ten-Year Investment Performance

Historical performance coverage highlights the substantial long-term wealth creation TJX has delivered, reinforcing its reputation as a durable discount-retail compounder. Neutral Sentiment: A comparison with Target focuses on which retailer offers better value, but does not identify a new earnings, guidance, or operating catalyst for TJX. TGT or TJX: Better Value Stock

A comparison with Target focuses on which retailer offers better value, but does not identify a new earnings, guidance, or operating catalyst for TJX. Neutral Sentiment: Prior results remain a fundamental support: TJX reported strong comparable-store sales, a 12.3% pretax margin, and diluted EPS of $1.14, all above plan. TJX Quarterly Results

Prior results remain a fundamental support: TJX reported strong comparable-store sales, a 12.3% pretax margin, and diluted EPS of $1.14, all above plan. Negative Sentiment: The immediate pressure appears to reflect profit-taking or relative underperformance after TJX’s strong run, rather than a reported deterioration in fundamentals. Recent coverage provides no fresh negative guidance or earnings surprise.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $159.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.65. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.78 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $176.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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