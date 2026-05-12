Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 15,756 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,016 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 15,756 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.9% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $219.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $120.28 and a one year high of $222.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.NVIDIA's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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