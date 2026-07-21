OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS - Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,417 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of OSI Systems worth $27,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 519.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,257 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 76,360.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,823 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company's stock.

OSI Systems Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $210.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $216.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.27 and a twelve month high of $311.72.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $453.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 8.42%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.300-10.550 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OSI Systems news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total value of $5,636,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 253,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,317,920.96. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $345.00 to $279.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of OSI Systems from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $291.86.

Read Our Latest Report on OSIS

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSIS is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

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