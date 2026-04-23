OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires New Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 344.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 112.0% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 53 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $930.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $820.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded GE Vernova from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank upgraded GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $919.48.

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GE Vernova Stock Up 13.6%

NYSE:GEV opened at $1,126.25 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $884.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $724.39. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $333.19 and a 52 week high of $1,142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.43.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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