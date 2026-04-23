OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Boosts Holdings in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) by 731.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,998 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in Roku were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Roku from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price objective on Roku in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roku from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Roku from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $128.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROKU

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU opened at $118.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.62 and a beta of 2.00. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.55 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $97.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.35 billion. Roku had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.87%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $4,539,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $1,413,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,386.45. This represents a 14.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 632,182 shares of company stock worth $67,058,733. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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