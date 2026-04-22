OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys 29,934 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 1,898.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,511 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after acquiring an additional 29,934 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,426 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $194,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,934,514.36. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $224.50 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $172.17 and a twelve month high of $256.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company's 50 day moving average is $211.27 and its 200 day moving average is $216.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.30 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $292.00 to $260.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $235.00 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $248.53.

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About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Further Reading

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