OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases 39,408 Shares of MKS Inc. $MKSI

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI - Free Report) by 168.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 39,408 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of MKS worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of MKS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of MKS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of MKS in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on MKS from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MKS from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on MKS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MKS from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $273.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MKS

MKS Stock Performance

MKSI stock opened at $273.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.90. MKS Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $289.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $243.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.15.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. MKS had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. MKS has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.720-2.280 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from MKS's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MKS's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS

In other MKS news, EVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 4,568 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total transaction of $1,007,335.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,931.40. The trade was a 22.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Tseng-Chung Lee sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.77, for a total transaction of $7,703,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 154,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,721,291.92. This represents a 16.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,503 shares of company stock worth $17,288,099. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc NASDAQ: MKSI designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company's core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company's product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

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