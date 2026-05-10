Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $10.30 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC - Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,208 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 41,817 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National comprises approximately 0.9% of Oxbow Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Lincoln National worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,823 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 20,410 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lincoln National from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "moderate buy" rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LNC

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.4%

LNC stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. Lincoln National Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock's 50 day moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.17%.Lincoln National's revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Lincoln National's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Key Headlines Impacting Lincoln National

Here are the key news stories impacting Lincoln National this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lincoln National reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.66 , topping Wall Street estimates and showing improvement from the prior year, which supports the case for stronger underlying profitability. Lincoln National earnings report

Lincoln National reported , topping Wall Street estimates and showing improvement from the prior year, which supports the case for stronger underlying profitability. Positive Sentiment: Revenue rose 13.1% year over year to $4.87 billion, suggesting solid business growth despite a tougher market backdrop. Lincoln National earnings report

to $4.87 billion, suggesting solid business growth despite a tougher market backdrop. Positive Sentiment: A new API integration with Centro Benefits Research should streamline RFP and quoting workflows, potentially improving efficiency and broker experience over time. Centro and Lincoln API integration announcement

A new should streamline RFP and quoting workflows, potentially improving efficiency and broker experience over time. Neutral Sentiment: Several recaps described the quarter as a mix of earnings momentum and market headwinds , with profitability improving but not fully offsetting broader pressure on the business. TipRanks earnings call summary

Several recaps described the quarter as a mix of , with profitability improving but not fully offsetting broader pressure on the business. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target on LNC to $40 and kept an underweight rating, which may be weighing on sentiment despite the earnings beat. Benzinga report on JPMorgan target cut

on LNC to $40 and kept an rating, which may be weighing on sentiment despite the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Lincoln National’s revenue came in slightly below consensus, and one headline noted the quarter as a loss despite stronger operating gains, highlighting the tension between top-line growth and profitability. TipRanks Q1 loss and operating gains summary

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP James Waltman Reid sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $127,520.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 118,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,286.27. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 206,159 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,239.14. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 21,050 shares of company stock valued at $734,041 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, doing business as Lincoln Financial Group, is a diversified financial services holding company focused on providing retirement, insurance, and wealth management solutions in the United States and select international markets. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company operates through several business segments, including Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. Its offerings are designed to help individuals, families, and institutions plan and prepare for their financial futures.

The Retirement Plan Services segment delivers recordkeeping, administrative services, and investment management for defined contribution and defined benefit plans.

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