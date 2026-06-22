OxenFree Capital LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

OxenFree Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,599 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.8% of OxenFree Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 692.3% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $86.67 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $90.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.20 and a 12 month high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

NextEra Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NextEra Energy (NEE) to strong-buy , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the company’s utility scale, clean-energy portfolio, and earnings outlook.

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded to , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the company’s utility scale, clean-energy portfolio, and earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: UBS analyst William Appicelli initiated a Buy rating, citing potential synergy gains from the Dominion transaction and upside tied to rising power demand from data centers.

UBS analyst William Appicelli initiated a rating, citing potential synergy gains from the Dominion transaction and upside tied to rising power demand from data centers. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlighted NEE as a beneficiary of structural electricity demand growth, especially from artificial intelligence data centers, EV adoption, and the broader need for reliable baseload power.

Several recent articles highlighted as a beneficiary of structural electricity demand growth, especially from artificial intelligence data centers, EV adoption, and the broader need for reliable baseload power. Positive Sentiment: One analysis argued the stock could be undervalued based on the Dominion data-center story, suggesting investors may be underestimating future growth potential. NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Could Be 8.5% Undervalued on Its Dominion Data Center Story

One analysis argued the stock could be based on the Dominion data-center story, suggesting investors may be underestimating future growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also emphasized NextEra’s clean-energy expansion, renewables backlog, and stable cash flow generation, which support its long-term earnings growth profile. Will NextEra Gain by Generating Power From Multiple Clean Sources?

Coverage also emphasized NextEra’s clean-energy expansion, renewables backlog, and stable cash flow generation, which support its long-term earnings growth profile. Neutral Sentiment: The latest Zacks note said NEE recently outperformed the market in a single session, reflecting renewed interest, but the stock has still been under pressure over the prior month and quarter. NextEra Energy (NEE) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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