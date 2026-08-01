PACCAR Inc. $PCAR Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR - Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,459 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in PACCAR were worth $29,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 89,001 shares of the company's stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in PACCAR by 15.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,604 shares of the company's stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in PACCAR by 2.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 240,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,886,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 11.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PACCAR from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $119.00 target price on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on PACCAR from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR

PACCAR Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of PCAR opened at $132.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.87. PACCAR Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.00%.The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. PACCAR's payout ratio is 29.41%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company's products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR's core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

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