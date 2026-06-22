Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,416 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,923 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Snowflake were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $974,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company's stock worth $2,545,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,413 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $441,277,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $345,619,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,104,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $474,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,354 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Snowflake News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Snowflake Ventures invested in Jedify, and AcuityMD launched its Encounters Data Mart on Snowflake Marketplace, both of which underscore Snowflake’s expanding role in AI-driven and industry-specific data workflows. Article Title

Snowflake Ventures invested in Jedify, and AcuityMD launched its Encounters Data Mart on Snowflake Marketplace, both of which underscore Snowflake’s expanding role in AI-driven and industry-specific data workflows. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary remains constructive, with Jefferies saying Snowflake and Databricks can both benefit from rising enterprise demand for data and AI infrastructure. Article Title

Recent analyst commentary remains constructive, with Jefferies saying Snowflake and Databricks can both benefit from rising enterprise demand for data and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Snowflake as a strong generative AI/software name and noting institutional interest has added support to the stock’s momentum. Article Title

Coverage highlighting Snowflake as a strong generative AI/software name and noting institutional interest has added support to the stock’s momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, but the filings say the transactions were tied to tax withholding from equity vesting rather than a shift in outlook. Article Title

Several executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, but the filings say the transactions were tied to tax withholding from equity vesting rather than a shift in outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing Snowflake’s valuation and intensifying competition from Databricks, which could temper enthusiasm if growth execution slips. Article Title

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $232.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business's 50-day moving average price is $182.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.33. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $284.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Snowflake's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 437,076 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $110,331,094.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,603,951.78. This trade represents a 91.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 100,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,250. This trade represents a 91.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,488,856 shares of company stock worth $342,713,555. Insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Snowflake from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Snowflake from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $293.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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