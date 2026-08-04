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Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 159,369 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
H&R Block logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pacer Advisors increased its H&R Block stake by 29.9% in the first quarter, buying 159,369 additional shares to own 692,760 shares valued at approximately $22 million. Institutional investors collectively hold 90.14% of HRB.
  • H&R Block reported quarterly EPS of $6.02, beating estimates of $5.77, while revenue rose 5.3% year over year to $2.40 billion. The company guided to fiscal 2026 EPS of $5.10–$5.20.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with an average “Hold” rating and a $43 price target. HRB shares opened at $45.20, up 2.7%, with a 12-month range of $28.16 to $55.95.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB - Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 692,760 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 159,369 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.55% of H&R Block worth $21,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in H&R Block by 100.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 843 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company's stock.

H&R Block Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of HRB opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.36.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.25. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 211.62% and a net margin of 18.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.38 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered H&R Block from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of H&R Block from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HRB

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block NYSE: HRB is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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