Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 320,062 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL - Free Report) by 1,775.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,085 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 320,062 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.34% of BILL worth $12,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. ER Collective Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter worth $464,588,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BILL by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,573,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,186 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,710,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $256,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,132 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 190.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,166,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth about $54,275,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on BILL from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BILL from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer set a $55.00 price target on BILL and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BILL from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BILL from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL

BILL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,853.35, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21.

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. BILL had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.01%.The business had revenue of $406.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. BILL's revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.610-2.640 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

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