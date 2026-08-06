Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,997 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 17,509 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 235.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 700.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Progressive News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Progressive this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Progressive from $313.00 to $308.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Progressive from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho set a $236.00 target price on Progressive in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $208.00 price target on Progressive in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $235.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 8,124 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.70, for a total value of $1,727,974.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,782,595.70. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $1,514,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,877,376.18. This trade represents a 23.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 74,885 shares of company stock worth $15,880,459 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $212.50 on Thursday. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $189.20 and a 1 year high of $254.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.11. The company has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive's payout ratio is presently 2.01%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

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