Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,459 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 18,489 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,303,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 353,767 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $85,739,000 after acquiring an additional 54,263 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 115,843 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,789,615,000 after purchasing an additional 360,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 223,977 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Capital One Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.36.

View Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $221.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company's 50-day moving average price is $199.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.49. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64. The firm has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.79 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.37%.Capital One Financial's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 20.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,760,352. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $735,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,519. This trade represents a 31.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 20,213 shares of company stock worth $4,147,832 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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